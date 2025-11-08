iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Holdings Trimmed by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,336,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

