Bensler LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Bensler LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 557,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

