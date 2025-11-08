Bensler LLC Boosts Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX

Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,344 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund makes up about 2.1% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 32,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 181,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ADX opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

