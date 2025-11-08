Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 615.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $3,016,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 152,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth about $715,000.

IHF opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

