GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 808,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $208,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $307.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.