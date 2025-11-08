Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after purchasing an additional 702,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.0%

Z stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.39, a PEG ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at $13,149,622.53. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 498,770 shares of company stock valued at $42,760,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

