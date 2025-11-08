CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,132 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 56,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,881,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

EFA opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

