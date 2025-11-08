Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $159.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

