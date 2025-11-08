CM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

