CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5,391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,260 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

