Christian Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 539,593 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 3,368.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,593 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up about 14.5% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned 6.99% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

