SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA is CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 14.5% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $49,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,544,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1%

DIA stock opened at $469.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.15 and a 200-day moving average of $443.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

