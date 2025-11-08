Bonfire Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Bonfire Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

