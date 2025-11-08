Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $203.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

