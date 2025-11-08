Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $579.77 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

