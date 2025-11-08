Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 25,013 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Zacks Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

