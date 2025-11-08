Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This trade represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,218,964. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

