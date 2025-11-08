Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 46,290 GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after buying an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth about $40,493,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 962,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth about $33,504,000.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

GFS stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

