Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Invests $229,000 in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. TFS Financial accounts for 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in TFS Financial by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in TFS Financial by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TFS Financial by 100.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405. This trade represents a 85.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 3,900 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $52,143.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,761.17. This trade represents a 20.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $516,267. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

