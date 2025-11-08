Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:WST opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $348.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

