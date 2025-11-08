Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 153.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after purchasing an additional 829,150 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after buying an additional 736,301 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $54,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biogen by 633.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 291,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

