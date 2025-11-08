Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.91 Million Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.62 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $83.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

