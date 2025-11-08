Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,656,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.