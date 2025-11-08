Ethos Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $321.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $337.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

