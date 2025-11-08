15,124 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

