Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. DTE Energy makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:DTE opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.