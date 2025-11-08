First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,770 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 172.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

