Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $54,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $135.81.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

