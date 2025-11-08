First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,268 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 290.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 89.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.3736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 361.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

