Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,067,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,126,000 after purchasing an additional 768,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 43.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth $299,562,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Gen Digital Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ GEN opened at $25.77 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

