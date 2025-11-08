Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

