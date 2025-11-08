Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $2.16 Million in Ferguson plc $FERG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Ferguson makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.26.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $1,134,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,886.18. The trade was a 38.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,741.52. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

About Ferguson



Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

