Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Texas Roadhouse worth $113,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.21.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

