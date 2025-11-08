Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.72 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.10, for a total transaction of $4,104,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $64,400,668.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.