Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target to $21.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 119.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 9.72. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 61.78% and a negative net margin of 525.93%.The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 120,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,441,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,027,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,380.59. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 0.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

