Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Sells $2,152,030.14 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Belanoff sold 28,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $2,152,030.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,972,234.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CORT stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.78 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.