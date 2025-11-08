Debra Cafaro Sells 19,250 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,259,376.55. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:VTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $76.22.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,557.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.