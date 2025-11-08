Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $1,751,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $56,937.40. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $448.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.56. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $479.50.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.90.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

