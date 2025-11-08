Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $1,751,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $56,937.40. This represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR opened at $448.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.56. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $479.50.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.90.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
