Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ANIK opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $142.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 329,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.