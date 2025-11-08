Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

