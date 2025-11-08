Akita Drilling Q4 EPS Forecast Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling Price Performance

Akita Drilling has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.23.

Akita Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.