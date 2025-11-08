JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $71.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

NYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $61.29 on Thursday. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

