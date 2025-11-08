Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,037,418.72 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,037,418.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 299,512 shares in the company, valued at $40,416,149.28. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 216,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $29,094,386.90.

On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 331,324 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $44,944,100.60.

On Friday, October 31st, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 191,331 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $25,954,050.15.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 464,169 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $64,278,123.12.

On Monday, October 27th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 531,599 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $71,776,496.98.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 639,675 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $88,665,351.75.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 435,637 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $60,383,644.57.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 378,293 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,435,192.73.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72.

On Monday, October 20th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 44,181 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $6,040,868.13.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion and a PE ratio of -91.24. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

