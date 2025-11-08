Albert Praw Sells 20,284 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) EVP Albert Praw sold 20,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,329,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $59,301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 116.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after buying an additional 506,415 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 326.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 241,608 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.