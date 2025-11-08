Albert Praw Sells 20,284 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) EVP Albert Praw sold 20,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. The trade was a 16.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $85.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,329,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $59,301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 116.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after buying an additional 506,415 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 326.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after buying an additional 349,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 241,608 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KB Home and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

