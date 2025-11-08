Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Q1 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 690.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 58,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 338,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 391,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

