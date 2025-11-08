Jefferies Financial Group Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $400.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.80.

PODD opened at $319.82 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,779,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 29.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth about $4,477,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

