Q1 Earnings Estimate for TKO Group Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $182.21 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in TKO Group by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,309,563.04. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.