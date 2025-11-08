Sidoti Csr Predicts L.B. Foster’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, L.B. Foster has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $281.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 17.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.2% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

