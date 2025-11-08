Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.