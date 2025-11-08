Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

